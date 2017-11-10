Under-17 World Cup Stars Set For Trials At Arsenal and Liverpool

Arsenal and Liverpool are handing trials to two members of Ghana's Under-17 World Cup squad.
Emmanuel Gyamfi and Ibrahim Sulley are to be given the chance to impress the Premier League giants, with the pair expected to depart for England in a month's time.
The duo are currently at the Rising Stars of Africa Academy and Arsenal and Liverpool have noted their potential.
Sulley, who operates as a winger, has trained at Liverpool's Melwood training base in the past and will again want to showcase his talent to the Reds.
Gyamfi meanwhile has recovered from an ankle injury picked up at the Under-17 World Cup in India, meaning he is fit the travel.
Arsenal and Liverpool are not the only clubs keen on the Ghana pair and the duo's agent says his team are determined to assess all the options before taking a call on their future destination.
"They both played very well and we have received a lot of offers from Spain, Germany and England but we are reviewing them to see the place that can help develop them better", James Dzandza told Graphic Sports.
"We have learnt a lot from young African players rushing into big European clubs and not getting the opportunity to develop", he added.