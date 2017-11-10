Under-17 World Cup Stars Set For Trials At Arsenal and Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Liverpool are handing trials to two members of Ghana's Under-17 World Cup squad.



Emmanuel Gyamfi and Ibrahim Sulley are to be given the chance to impress the Premier League giants, with the pair expected to depart for England in a month's time.











The duo are currently at the Rising Stars of Africa Academy and Arsenal and Liverpool have noted their potential.



Sulley, who operates as a winger, has trained at Liverpool's Melwood training base in the past and will again want to showcase his talent to the Reds.





Gyamfi meanwhile has recovered from an ankle injury picked up at the Under-17 World Cup in India, meaning he is fit the travel.