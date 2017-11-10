Virgil van Dijk Defends Celtic’s Record Unbeaten Run

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic and current Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk believes that the Bhoys' current run of form is something to be proud of, despite the side plying their trade in Scotland.



The Scottish champions are currently on a 63 domestic game unbeaten run, which is a British record, and look good at the top of the Scottish league table having taken 30 of the available 36 points in 12 matches.











However, the achievement of Brendan Rodgers' side has been downplayed by some experts with the likes of former Celtic striker Tony Cascarino claiming that the standard of Scottish football has dipped in recent times.



Van Dijk though believes that the criticism is unfair and because maintaining such a run over such a long period of time is something that is exceptional at any club and in any league.





"It's amazing and I don't think people really understand how big an achievement it is", Van Dijk was quoted as saying by ITV.

"They should get all the credit for it because it's not something that happens a lot.



"I'm happy for the club and the fans, and also for the players of course.



"It doesn't matter if it's Scotland or anywhere else, it's an amazing achievement and people don't really understand how big it is."



While Celtic have continued to reign supreme in Scotland they have yet to book a round of 16 spot in the Champions League under Rodgers.

