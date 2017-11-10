We Lost Our Spine – Leeds United Legend Bemoans Key Departures In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes Leeds United lost some of their key players in the summer and wants the club to address the situation during the January transfer window.



The Whites, who narrowly missed out on a top six finish under former boss Garry Monk last term, lost the likes of Chris Wood, Kyle Bartley and Rob Green.











The trio were instrumental to Leeds’ good run in the 2016/17 campaign; while Wood was the league’s top goalscorer, Green and Bartley played a vital role at the opposite end of the pitch.



Although new Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen brought in several new faces at the start of the season, the Yorkshire giants are currently struggling after a flying start to the season.





And Gray thinks strengthening the spine of the team should be the priority for Leeds in January as he feels the club have failed to replace some of the important players they lost in the summer.

“You have got to look at our side last year and the strength was right down the middle of the park”, he told the Yorkshire Evening Post, when asked what Leeds need in January.



“You lost a centre-back last year who did well for us in Bartley, your goalkeeper was first class and your centre-forward scored 30-odd goals.



“It’s very difficult to replace somebody who scored 30-odd goals – put it like that – and I thought the goalkeeper had a tremendous season.



“And Bartley played well too.



“That’s the spine of the team and that’s the way you have got to look at things."



Leeds, who have lost six of their last seven Championship games, presently find themselves 10th in the standings.

