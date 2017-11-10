XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/11/2017 - 13:21 GMT

We Lost Our Spine – Leeds United Legend Bemoans Key Departures In Summer

 




Eddie Gray believes Leeds United lost some of their key players in the summer and wants the club to address the situation during the January transfer window.

The Whites, who narrowly missed out on a top six finish under former boss Garry Monk last term, lost the likes of Chris Wood, Kyle Bartley and Rob Green.




The trio were instrumental to Leeds’ good run in the 2016/17 campaign; while Wood was the league’s top goalscorer, Green and Bartley played a vital role at the opposite end of the pitch.

Although new Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen brought in several new faces at the start of the season, the Yorkshire giants are currently struggling after a flying start to the season.
 


And Gray thinks strengthening the spine of the team should be the priority for Leeds in January as he feels the club have failed to replace some of the important players they lost in the summer.

“You have got to look at our side last year and the strength was right down the middle of the park”, he told the Yorkshire Evening Post, when asked what Leeds need in January.

“You lost a centre-back last year who did well for us in Bartley, your goalkeeper was first class and your centre-forward scored 30-odd goals.

“It’s very difficult to replace somebody who scored 30-odd goals – put it like that – and I thought the goalkeeper had a tremendous season.

“And Bartley played well too.

“That’s the spine of the team and that’s the way you have got to look at things."

Leeds, who have lost six of their last seven Championship games, presently find themselves 10th in the standings.
 