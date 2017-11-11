Liverpool Defender Admits To Tough Times

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren admits that he has been going through a tough phase recently and hopes that things will get better soon.



Lovren has come under heavy scrutiny of late after a string of disappointing performances, culminating in his substitution in the first half of the match against Tottenham Hotspur on 22nd October.











Things have also been complicated by the injury he has been playing with, as well as the player revealing that he received death threats following the 4-1 defeat against Tottenham.



The former Southampton man though has since returned to action with his first performance following the Tottenham loss being against West Ham as a substitute on Saturday.





Lovren now insists that he does not want to look back and hopes that things will get better for him over the course of the coming weeks.

"Let's say there have been better days", Lovren told 24Sata.



"You simply cannot change what has happened in the past.



"I would just love to finally get that black cloud away from me, so things can get better. It's not easy for me.



"Maybe it's interesting for everyone else, but I guess it'll be better soon."



The 28-year-old's focus though now is on international duty with his Croatia team scheduled to face Greece in a World Cup playoff match on Sunday, with the first leg of the tie having already ended in 4-1 win for Lovren's team.

