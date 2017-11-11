XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/11/2017 - 12:35 GMT

Maybe He’s Not Happy With Lack of Game Time – Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Star

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with summer signing Andrew Robertson's progress at Anfield, but admits that the left-back likely believed he would be playing more first team football when he joined from Hull City.

Klopp moved to snap up the Scotland international in the summer window and Reds fans believed that the club had landed their new first choice left-back.




But the much maligned Alberto Moreno has featured more often at left-back than Robertson and Klopp has been left impressed with the Spaniard's form.

Robertson has even regularly missed out on a spot in the matchday squad and Klopp, who is happy with how the Scot is progressing at Anfield, admits the defender probably believed he would be playing more.
 


"Alberto is like a little machine, he never shows when he is tired and stuff like this", Klopp was quoted as saying by his club's official site.

"Andrew has had a little less rhythm. So you think now, okay, he will have a game with the national team and come back.

"We will have a little internal game then and that’s good for Andy.

"So he’s on a good way, a really good way.

"It’s going well apart from maybe he is not happy he cannot start so often as he would have thought from the beginning.

"But it’s all about improvement and then to be ready for the moment you are used", he added.

Robertson played all 90 minutes of Scotland's 1-0 friendly defeat against the Netherlands earlier this week.

He will be looking to push Klopp to hand him more game time following the international break, with Liverpool hosting Southampton next weekend in a Premier League game.
 