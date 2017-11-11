Maybe He’s Not Happy With Lack of Game Time – Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with summer signing Andrew Robertson's progress at Anfield, but admits that the left-back likely believed he would be playing more first team football when he joined from Hull City.
Klopp moved to snap up the Scotland international in the summer window and Reds fans believed that the club had landed their new first choice left-back.
But the much maligned Alberto Moreno has featured more often at left-back than Robertson and Klopp has been left impressed with the Spaniard's form.
Robertson has even regularly missed out on a spot in the matchday squad and Klopp, who is happy with how the Scot is progressing at Anfield, admits the defender probably believed he would be playing more.
"Alberto is like a little machine, he never shows when he is tired and stuff like this", Klopp was quoted as saying by his club's official site.
"Andrew has had a little less rhythm. So you think now, okay, he will have a game with the national team and come back.
"We will have a little internal game then and that’s good for Andy.
"So he’s on a good way, a really good way.
"It’s going well apart from maybe he is not happy he cannot start so often as he would have thought from the beginning.
"But it’s all about improvement and then to be ready for the moment you are used", he added.
Robertson played all 90 minutes of Scotland's 1-0 friendly defeat against the Netherlands earlier this week.
He will be looking to push Klopp to hand him more game time following the international break, with Liverpool hosting Southampton next weekend in a Premier League game.