Maybe He’s Not Happy With Lack of Game Time – Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with summer signing Andrew Robertson's progress at Anfield, but admits that the left-back likely believed he would be playing more first team football when he joined from Hull City.



Klopp moved to snap up the Scotland international in the summer window and Reds fans believed that the club had landed their new first choice left-back.











But the much maligned Alberto Moreno has featured more often at left-back than Robertson and Klopp has been left impressed with the Spaniard's form.



Robertson has even regularly missed out on a spot in the matchday squad and Klopp, who is happy with how the Scot is progressing at Anfield, admits the defender probably believed he would be playing more.





"Alberto is like a little machine, he never shows when he is tired and stuff like this", Klopp was quoted as saying by his club's official site.