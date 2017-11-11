XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/11/2017 - 17:35 GMT

Rangers Not What They Were But They’ll Do For Ante Postecoglu – Mark Bosnich

 




Mark Bosnich thinks Rangers have dropped in terms of stature in recent years, but still believes the Gers would offer Australia coach Ante Postecoglu a good opportunity to make his name in European football.

Socceroos boss Postecoglu has been strongly linked with the vacant managerial position at Ibrox and Bosnich feels it could fit the bill.




A former Aston Villa and Manchester United shot-stopper, Bosnich thinks Rangers have dropped in status in recent years and also expressed his view that the Scottish top flight is far from a top notch league.

But despite holding those views, Bosnich still thinks Rangers would fit the bill for Postecoglu when it comes to the Australia boss looking to make a splash in Europe.
 


He said on Bill & Bozz: "But I actually think that would be a good club.

"They’re not as big a club as they were.

"They’re not a club that’s won a European Cup, but they’re a big club in terms of their stature up there in Scotland.

"Scotland’s probably the second to third rate in terms of comparison to the big leagues in Europe.

"But that would be a good place for him in my opinion to go there to make his name and to do well."

Rangers are currently weighing up their options when it comes to appointing their next manager and the Gers have handed the reigns to youth boss Graeme Murty on a temporary basis.

And Murty has relieved concerns about the length of the managerial search by leading Rangers to victory in both of his games in charge so far.
 