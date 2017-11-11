XRegister
06 October 2016

11/11/2017 - 13:00 GMT

Rangers Set Schedule To Consider Manager Applications

 




Rangers are in no rush to appoint a new manager and have confirmed they will continue to accept applications for the post until the end of next week, when they will then consider their options.

The Scottish giants recently chose to sack Portuguese tactician Pedro Caixinha and youth team boss Graeme Murty has been put in charge on an interim basis.




Murty has led Rangers to wins in both his two games in charge so far and with the senior side appearing in safe hands, the Gers are taking their time about their managerial appointment.

The club believe they will recieve further applications for the job next week and insist they have not yet interviewed any prospective candidates.
 


"The club confirms that since the departure of Pedro Caixinha it has received numerous applications for the now vacant position and is anticipating further applications by the end of next week", Rangers said in a statement.

"The club will then consider all viable options available to it.

"At this time the club has not interviewed any candidate and will take its time to ensure that the best possible decision is made", the Scottish giants added.

Rangers play host to Hamilton after the international break and it appears increasingly likely that Murty will still be in charge for the game.

The Gers then round off November by heading to Dundee and hosting Aberdeen.
 