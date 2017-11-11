XRegister
11/11/2017 - 18:49 GMT

Romelu Lukaku Points To Ex-Aston Villa Man As Belgium’s Best Ever Striker

 




Romelu Lukaku does not believe he can be termed the greatest striker that Belgium have ever had, with former Aston Villa man Luc Nilis meriting that title.

The Manchester United striker scored a brace in Belgium's 3-3 friendly draw against Mexico on Friday night to become the joint record scorer for the Red Devils.




He now has 30 international goals to his name and shares the record with Bernard Voorhoof and Paul van Himst; Lukaku though is soon expected to go past 30 goals and establish himself as Belgium's all time record goalscorer.

But the man himself does not believe he is his country's greatest striker and has reserved that accolade for Nilis, who managed a handful of appearances at Aston Villa in the early 2000s.
 


Lukaku was quoted as saying by Het Laatste Nieuws: "Luc Nilis is the best striker that Belgium have ever had, not me."

Nilis made 56 appearances for Belgium between 1988 and 2000, and scored ten goals.

At club level he turned out for Winterslag, Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven before an ill-fated switch to Aston Villa in 2000.

In September 2000 he suffered a double leg fracture while playing for Aston Villa, the injury ending his career and meaning the Villa Park faithful never got to see much of the man Lukaku thinks is Belgium's greatest.
 