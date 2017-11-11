Romelu Lukaku Points To Ex-Aston Villa Man As Belgium’s Best Ever Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Romelu Lukaku does not believe he can be termed the greatest striker that Belgium have ever had, with former Aston Villa man Luc Nilis meriting that title.



The Manchester United striker scored a brace in Belgium's 3-3 friendly draw against Mexico on Friday night to become the joint record scorer for the Red Devils.











He now has 30 international goals to his name and shares the record with Bernard Voorhoof and Paul van Himst; Lukaku though is soon expected to go past 30 goals and establish himself as Belgium's all time record goalscorer.



But the man himself does not believe he is his country's greatest striker and has reserved that accolade for Nilis, who managed a handful of appearances at Aston Villa in the early 2000s.





Lukaku was quoted as saying by Het Laatste Nieuws: "Luc Nilis is the best striker that Belgium have ever had, not me."