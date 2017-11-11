XRegister
06 October 2016

11/11/2017 - 17:52 GMT

Spurs Legend Indicates Gareth Southgate Should Thank Mauricio Pochettino

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts thinks England boss Gareth Southgate has a lot to thank Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino for when it comes to having vastly improved a host of Three Lions stars.

Spurs are expected to provide a clutch of players for the England squad for next summer's World Cup in Russia and Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Kieran Trippier could all be on the plane heading east.




Roberts thinks that Pochettino has done a superb job with Spurs' England stars, improving their game and moving them on to the next level.

And the former defender hailed the Argentine's hard work on the training pitch.
 


He wrote on Twitter: "What our manager has done for English players like Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks is incredible.

"[He is] a superb manager and they have all improved significantly", Roberts added.

Several Spurs stars were not fit enough to join the England squad which faced Germany on Friday and will play Brazil on Tuesday night.

But Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose and Eric Dier are involved in Southgate's group.
 