They Don’t Know Leeds United – Former White Savages Summer Changes At Elland Road

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks there are too few people at Elland Road who know what the club is all about.



Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani took full control of the club in the summer this year and made a number of changes.











Thomas Christiansen was appointed as head coach and brought in his own backroom team, while Carlos Corberan was handed the reigns of the Under-23s.



Radrizzani named Victor Orta as director of football and the Spaniard focused his summer recruitment efforts on players from abroad.





While Leeds started the season well, a meltdown in form has now raised serious questions about the club's set-up and recruitment.