06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/11/2017 - 12:51 GMT

They Don’t Know Leeds United – Former White Savages Summer Changes At Elland Road

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks there are too few people at Elland Road who know what the club is all about.

Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani took full control of the club in the summer this year and made a number of changes.




Thomas Christiansen was appointed as head coach and brought in his own backroom team, while Carlos Corberan was handed the reigns of the Under-23s.

Radrizzani named Victor Orta as director of football and the Spaniard focused his summer recruitment efforts on players from abroad.
 


While Leeds started the season well, a meltdown in form has now raised serious questions about the club's set-up and recruitment.

And after the Whites lost 3-1 at Brentford last weekend, Whelan admitted that he does not believe enough people who know Leeds are now at the club.

"I think you need more people that know the club that need to come in, to be in and around the players, that know what the fans expect and what the club's all about", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"At the moment we've got a lot of people in there with their own voices and their own opinions, but they don't know Leeds. They don't know the club. They don't know what's expected", he added.

Radrizzani has set a top six finish as the minimum for Leeds to achieve this season, meaning the pressure is on Christiansen, whose side have now dropped down to tenth in the Championship standings.
 