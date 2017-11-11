Tottenham Hotspur Keep Transfer Flame Burning For Germany Under-21 Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Hoffenheim talent Nadiem Amiri, a player they were also keen on last season.



Spurs and RB Leipzig wanted the attacking midfielder, but he snubbed his suitors and put pen to paper with Hoffenheim on a contract running until 2020.











However, Tottenham have not lost track of the Germany Under-21 international and are continuing to monitor his situation ahead of a potential swoop, according to German daily Bild.



The 21-year-old helped Germany to the European Under-21 Championship earlier this year, further enhancing his reputation in the process.





If Hoffenheim indicate they could consider selling Amiri, Spurs are likely to face competition again from RB Leipzig.