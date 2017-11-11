Tottenham Hotspur Keep Transfer Flame Burning For Germany Under-21 Star

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Hoffenheim talent Nadiem Amiri, a player they were also keen on last season.
Spurs and RB Leipzig wanted the attacking midfielder, but he snubbed his suitors and put pen to paper with Hoffenheim on a contract running until 2020.
However, Tottenham have not lost track of the Germany Under-21 international and are continuing to monitor his situation ahead of a potential swoop, according to German daily Bild.
The 21-year-old helped Germany to the European Under-21 Championship earlier this year, further enhancing his reputation in the process.
If Hoffenheim indicate they could consider selling Amiri, Spurs are likely to face competition again from RB Leipzig.
Last season's Bundesliga runners-up will lose Naby Keita to Liverpool next summer and Amiri could fit the bill as a replacement.
Amiri came through the youth ranks at Hoffenheim and made his Bundesliga bow for the club in 2015 against Wolfsburg.
He has been capped by Germany at various youth levels and is expected to soon be banging on the senior team door.