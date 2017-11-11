West Ham Star Impressed By David Moyes’ Training Sessions

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham defender Declan Rice has revealed that the training sessions under the club's new manager David Moyes have been "really good" and in spite of the tough nature of work involved, all of the Hammers are looking forward to the next one.



Moyes was appointed the successor to Slaven Bilic at the Olympic Stadium earlier this week and has already held a number of training sessions with the West Ham stars not on international duty.











The former Manchester United manager on his part has stressed the need for more intensity in training and has been given a green light in his attempt by the players themselves.



The 18-year-old defender insists that he and his players have enjoyed the training sessions after being informed about the need by their new manager.





“Training has been really good”, Rice told his club's official website.

“He’s come in, already spoken to most of the lads and we know how he’s going to work.



“The manager had us doing double sessions on Wednesday and that was really tough, but we know how he’s going to work and the boys, myself included, are really looking forward to it.”



Moyes' first match as West Ham manager will be against Watford on 19th November. Before that though the players are enjoying a weekend break before returning to training again on Monday.

