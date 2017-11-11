Why Is There No Anger From Leeds United Players, Former White Muses

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan wants to see Leeds United's players getting angry with each other on the pitch, after the club's form experienced a genuine meltdown.



Making the early season running in the Championship, Leeds have now lost an astonishing seven of their last nine league games and have slipped down to tenth in the table.











The pressure is on head coach Thomas Christiansen to stop the rot, though there has been little so far from owner Andrea Radrizzani to suggest his job is on the line.



Whelan has been displeased with a lack of fight from the Leeds players throughout their poor run and feels there is a soft underbelly to the Yorkshire giants.





The former Leeds forward wants to see the players getting angry when performances do not come up to scratch.