06 October 2016

12/11/2017 - 19:37 GMT

Jan Vertonghen Expected To Be Fit For Belgium Friendly, Eden Hazard Misses Training

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has shaken off an injury worry and is expected to play for Belgium in a friendly against Japan on Tuesday.

Vertonghen had missed Belgium's 3-3 draw against Mexico with an ankle complaint, but the centre-back has returned to training and is expected to feature against the Japanese.




Chelsea forward Eden Hazard remains a doubt though as Belgium take things carefully with him.

Hazard trained indivdually on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Belgium will risk him in the friendly against Japan.
 


The Chelsea man was the only member of the Belgium squad to miss group training.

Belgium finished top of their group in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after winning nine of their ten games.

The Red Devils scored an astonishing 43 goals in their ten games and coach Roberto Martinez will be looking for his squad to avoid serious injury in the run up to the trip to Russia.
 