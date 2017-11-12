Jan Vertonghen Expected To Be Fit For Belgium Friendly, Eden Hazard Misses Training

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has shaken off an injury worry and is expected to play for Belgium in a friendly against Japan on Tuesday.



Vertonghen had missed Belgium's 3-3 draw against Mexico with an ankle complaint, but the centre-back has returned to training and is expected to feature against the Japanese.











Chelsea forward Eden Hazard remains a doubt though as Belgium take things carefully with him.



Hazard trained indivdually on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Belgium will risk him in the friendly against Japan.





The Chelsea man was the only member of the Belgium squad to miss group training.