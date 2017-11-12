Now We’re Seeing Talent Everyone Talked About – Spurs Star Salutes Chelsea Man

Tottenham Hotspur and England star Eric Dier believes that Ruben Loftus-Cheek made the right call in moving to Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea.
Loftus-Cheek has long been highly rated at Chelsea, but amidst a sea of stars has struggled to clock up the regular game time needed to power his development.
He agreed to leave Stamford Bridge on a loan basis in the summer and linked up with Crystal Palace on a season-long deal.
At Selhurst Park, Loftus-Cheek is playing his part in an Eagles side fighting against relegation from the Premier League and has made eight appearances in all competitions for Roy Hodgson's men so far.
Dier has seen the benefits of Loftus-Cheek playing regularly and backed his England team-mate's decision to join Palace.
"Everyone has known of Ruben's potential for a long time", Dier was quoted as saying by ITV.
"I think it is great now that he is at Crystal Palace and playing week in and week out, that is only going to help his development.
"It is great that we are seeing the potential that everyone has been talking about and now it is up to him to keep pushing himself, keep working hard and looking to improve", the Tottenham star added.
Loftus-Cheek turned in a man of the match display on Friday night as England drew 0-0 with Germany in a friendly at Wembley.