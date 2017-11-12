Now We’re Seeing Talent Everyone Talked About – Spurs Star Salutes Chelsea Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur and England star Eric Dier believes that Ruben Loftus-Cheek made the right call in moving to Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea.



Loftus-Cheek has long been highly rated at Chelsea, but amidst a sea of stars has struggled to clock up the regular game time needed to power his development.











He agreed to leave Stamford Bridge on a loan basis in the summer and linked up with Crystal Palace on a season-long deal.



At Selhurst Park, Loftus-Cheek is playing his part in an Eagles side fighting against relegation from the Premier League and has made eight appearances in all competitions for Roy Hodgson's men so far.





Dier has seen the benefits of Loftus-Cheek playing regularly and backed his England team-mate's decision to join Palace.