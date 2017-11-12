PHOTO: Leeds United Star Presents International Team-Mate With Whites Shirt

Follow @insidefutbol





Ezgjan Alioski has handed Macedonia team-mate Aleksandar Trajkovski a Leeds United shirt while on international duty.



The Leeds forward is currently away with Macedonia, who finished second bottom of their World Cup qualifying group and as such will not be heading to Russia next summer.











Macedonia did score a morale-boosting 2-0 friendly win over Norway on Saturday however.



And Alioski has used the opportunity of being with his national team to swap club shirts with Trajkovski.





While Alioski currently turns out in England's second tier with Leeds, Trajkovski plies his trade in the Italian second tier, Serie B, for Palermo.