PHOTO: Leeds United Star Presents International Team-Mate With Whites Shirt

Ezgjan Alioski has handed Macedonia team-mate Aleksandar Trajkovski a Leeds United shirt while on international duty.
The Leeds forward is currently away with Macedonia, who finished second bottom of their World Cup qualifying group and as such will not be heading to Russia next summer.
Macedonia did score a morale-boosting 2-0 friendly win over Norway on Saturday however.
And Alioski has used the opportunity of being with his national team to swap club shirts with Trajkovski.
Jersey swap with national team colleague Aleksandar Trajkovski! Thanks, Aleks!#jerseyswap #macedonia #leedsunited pic.twitter.com/DfkDQ9jPRz— Ezgjan Alioski (@ezgjanalioski) November 12, 2017
While Alioski currently turns out in England's second tier with Leeds, Trajkovski plies his trade in the Italian second tier, Serie B, for Palermo.
Alioski posted a photograph of him swapping club shirts with Trajkovski on social media.
And he wrote: "Jersey swap with national team colleague Aleksandar Trajkovski.
"Thanks Aleks!"
Leeds fans will be hoping that Alioski can quickly switch his attention back to club duty after the international break with the Whites on a dreadful run of form of seven defeats in their last nine league games.