Present and Former Leeds United Stars Line Up To Praise Lewis Cook Squad Call

Leeds United stars of past and present have been quick to salute Lewis Cook after the ex-Whites midfielder was called up to the senior England squad.



Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has added Cook to his squad for England's upcoming friendly against Brazil, raising the possibility that the midfielder could win his first ever senior cap for the national team.











Cook was long tipped as a future international while developing his game at Leeds and stars have lined up to congratulate him on a big achievement in being called up.



Former Leeds striker Matt Smith remarked: "Incredible mate. Bloody well done."





Another ex-Leeds hitman, Robbie McDaid, wrote: "Incredible mate. Well deserved."