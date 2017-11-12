Present and Former Leeds United Stars Line Up To Praise Lewis Cook Squad Call

Leeds United stars of past and present have been quick to salute Lewis Cook after the ex-Whites midfielder was called up to the senior England squad.
Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has added Cook to his squad for England's upcoming friendly against Brazil, raising the possibility that the midfielder could win his first ever senior cap for the national team.
Cook was long tipped as a future international while developing his game at Leeds and stars have lined up to congratulate him on a big achievement in being called up.
Former Leeds striker Matt Smith remarked: "Incredible mate. Bloody well done."
Another ex-Leeds hitman, Robbie McDaid, wrote: "Incredible mate. Well deserved."
Current Leeds player Tyler Denton chipped in with: "Unreal Cooks! Buzzing for you and all your family!!"
And Cook himself hailed the achievement, insisting he is hugely proud to be part of the senior Three Lions squad.
Cook wrote: "I am incredibly honoured and proud to be called up for the England senior squad.
"A huge achievement for me and my family. Thank you for all the kind messages", he added.
Cook has represented England at every youth level, with three caps for the Under-21s to his name so far.