Wolves Target Jurgen Locadia Close To Hitting Talent Ceiling Says PSV Legend

Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven legend Wim Kieft does not believe that Jurgen Locadia has the potential to reach Memphis Depay's level, though insists Zakaria Labyad is being held back by a mental issue.
Depay, Locadia and Labyad are considered the three brightest prospects produced by PSV Eindhoven in recent years, with two now playing their football away from the club.
Initially Depay moved to Manchester United, but after failing to make an impact at Old Trafford he left for French side Lyon.
Labyad meanwhile swapped PSV Eindhoven for Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon; he is now playing back in the Netherlands with FC Utrecht.
Locadia came close to joining English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window and has again been linked with the same club ahead of the opening of the winter transfer window.
Kieft feels that in terms of their development, both Locadia and Labyad have slipped behind Depay.
Wolves target Locadia, he feels, is close to hitting his talent ceiling, unlike Labyad.
Kieft wrote in Dutch daily De Telegraaf: "I think Locadia is almost on the verge of being developed.
"He has a great shot, but needs a lot of space, is individually more limited than Depay and is not really fast.
"However, Locadia cannot do much because he is simply at the ceiling with his football qualities.
"That's how you have to judge him."
And the PSV Eindhoven legend feels that Labyad can kick on from where he currently is.
"For Labyad that is not the case.
"With him you have to raise the bar because he can do better.
"In the youth at PSV we already saw him being a giant.
"It's not for nothing that he could make the move to Sporting Lisbon.
"Labyad never keeps it up long enough.
"You'll see it at FC Utrecht, where he has a spell of great games and then goes missing for weeks.
"With him, it's really more of a mental issue.
"Labyad is more of a footballer for moments and also lacks the enthusiasm of someone like Depay", he added.
It remains to be seen when and if Locadia will move on from PSV Eindhoven, with the jury out on whether Wolves will make a firm move for him in the new year.
Manchester United meanwhile hold a buy-back option on Depay.