Wolves Target Jurgen Locadia Close To Hitting Talent Ceiling Says PSV Legend

Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven legend Wim Kieft does not believe that Jurgen Locadia has the potential to reach Memphis Depay's level, though insists Zakaria Labyad is being held back by a mental issue.



Depay, Locadia and Labyad are considered the three brightest prospects produced by PSV Eindhoven in recent years, with two now playing their football away from the club.











Initially Depay moved to Manchester United, but after failing to make an impact at Old Trafford he left for French side Lyon.



Labyad meanwhile swapped PSV Eindhoven for Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon; he is now playing back in the Netherlands with FC Utrecht.





Locadia came close to joining English Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window and has again been linked with the same club ahead of the opening of the winter transfer window.