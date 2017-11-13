Celtic Not Only About Amazing Fans Insists Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Kieran Tierney has admitted that although the Celtic fans are special, he feels everyone associated with the Hoops play their part in helping the Bhoys to be a great club.



The Hoops supporters are known to back the team in every game, especially at Paradise, with even the Bayern Munich players appreciating the atmosphere the fans created when the Bavarians visited Celtic Park for a Champions League game last month.











And Tierney explained that even though from the outside it could look like the fans are the best thing about Celtic, in reality, everyone at the club work hard to make it great.



“I think everything is great”, he told Celtic TV, when asked what the best thing about the club is.





“Obviously the fans are known worldwide and they cheer us in every game.

“The fans are something special and from the outside it’s the fans.



“But everybody plays a part at Celtic – all the staff, all the coach, all the players.



“It’s a great, great club.”



Tierney went on to reveal that Brazil and Real Madrid Roberto Carlos was his footballing idol while growing up.



“Roberto Carlos”, he said, when asked to name his footballing idol.



“When I was growing up, he was ‘the’ left-back.



“He was a different class and the team that he also played in and the football that he played [was great], he was my idol.”



Tierney, who recently signed a new deal with Celtic, which will keep him at Paradise until 2023, has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice and providing four assists.

