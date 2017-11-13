Feel Responsibility – Gareth Southgate Says Eric Dier Will Captain England vs Brazil

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier will keep the Three Lions captaincy for Tuesday's friendly against Brazil, as he looks for the Spurs man to continue feeling the responsibility of the armband.
Dier captained England in their 0-0 draw with Germany on Friday night, but it had been unclear whether he would keep the armband against the Brazilians.
But Southgate is pleased with Dier's leadership skills and wants him to feel the responsibility of wearing the armband once more.
"It was a good experience for him", Southgate told reporters at England's media day.
"The bigger picture is we want some of these young lads to feel the responsibility a bit more", he continued.
"He's a good sounding board for me as a coach."
Dier, who is 23 years old, has so far won 22 caps at senior international level for England and will be looking to book a spot on the plane to next summer's World Cup in Russia.
The Tottenham star came through the youth academy at Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, returning to his native England in 2014 after Spurs paid £4m for his services.