Greatest Left-Back of All-Time – Liverpool Striker Says Star Doesn’t Get Deserved Credit

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge feels that former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole is the greatest left-back of all time and does not get the credit he deserves.



Sturridge has lauded Cole, putting him above modern era left-back legends such as Roberto Carlos, Philipp Lahm, Andreas Brehme, Bixente Lizarazu and even Italy great Paolo Maldini.











The Liverpool hitman played with Cole at Chelsea and insists he was a key man at Stamford Bridge, while he was also pivotal for Arsenal in their Invincibles season.



And Sturridge believes Cole does not get the credit he deserves.





The striker, selecting his ultimate team, said on LFC TV: "Ashley Cole, for me the best left-back of all-time.