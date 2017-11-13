XRegister
13/11/2017 - 16:03 GMT

Greatest Left-Back of All-Time – Liverpool Striker Says Star Doesn’t Get Deserved Credit

 




Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge feels that former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole is the greatest left-back of all time and does not get the credit he deserves.

Sturridge has lauded Cole, putting him above modern era left-back legends such as Roberto Carlos, Philipp Lahm, Andreas Brehme, Bixente Lizarazu and even Italy great Paolo Maldini.




The Liverpool hitman played with Cole at Chelsea and insists he was a key man at Stamford Bridge, while he was also pivotal for Arsenal in their Invincibles season.

And Sturridge believes Cole does not get the credit he deserves.
 


The striker, selecting his ultimate team, said on LFC TV: "Ashley Cole, for me the best left-back of all-time.

"I feel he doesn't get the credit he deserves for what he's done for the game.

"He was the point of attack when I was with Chelsea.

"At Arsenal he was top class, part of the Invincibles, won I think the record amount of FA Cups, won the Champions League, won the Premier League", Sturridge added.

The left-back won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and the Champions League across spells at Arsenal and Chelsea, while winning 107 caps for England between 2001 and 2014.

Cole is currently plying his trade in the United States at the age of 36 with Los Angeles Galaxy.
 