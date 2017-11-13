XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/11/2017 - 10:00 GMT

He’s Perfect For Any Young Player – Celtic Talent Points To Team-Mate As Inspirational Figure

 




Kieran Tierney has revealed that his Celtic team-mate Callum McGregor inspires and motivates him the most.

McGregor, who is a product of Celtic’s youth system, made his senior debut for the club in their Champions League qualifier against KR Reykjavík in July 2014.




He has since turned out 130 times in all competitions for the Scottish champions, scoring 25 times and setting up as many goals.

And Tierney, who made his first team debut for Celtic in April 2015, explained that McGregor is an inspirational figure for the youngsters at Paradise.
 


“I would say Callum McGregor”, Tierney said on Celtic TV, when asked who inspires him.

“All his motivational stuff, his quotes, his mindset is good for any young player.”

Tierney went on to add that while he was out injured, McGregor’s motivational talk helped him to return to training with more determination.

“When I was in Belfast, I spoke with him for five, ten minutes and it was just about Celtic and at that time I was injured so it was a boost for me just to speak with him and then I came back to training more motivated”, he continued.

McGregor has been in fine form for Celtic in the present campaign, netting seven times and providing three assists in 20 games.

He earned his maiden senior Scotland cap during the nation’s 1-0 loss to Netherlands in a friendly last week.
 