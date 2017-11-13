I Really Hope To Play – Injured Celtic Star Desperate For Champions League Action

Follow @insidefutbol





Erik Sviatchenko has insisted that Celtic’s remaining two Champions League group stage games are critical, with the defender helpful about playing in both those fixtures.



The Hoops, who are third in Group B with three points from four matches, are close to securing a spot in the Round of 32 of the Europa League.











Celtic’s remaining two Champions League games are against Paris Saint-Germain and Anderlecht; the Scottish giants will play PSG away on 22nd November before taking on Anderlecht at Paradise in early December.



And Sviatchenko, who has been sidelined with a knee injury since August, explained that he hopes to be fit to play in those two crucial Champions League matches.





“Those two games are critical”, he said on Celtic TV.

“We have put ourselves in a really good position so far, but the job isn’t fully done yet and those two games are going to be really, really decisive.



“I really hope I that can play a part [in those games].



“I played all six games [in the Champions League] last season which was an amazing experience.



“So, I will hope that I can be available for those games.”



Celtic’s sole Champions League group stage win this season came in late September when they beat Anderlecht 3-0 in Belgium.



Brendan Rodgers’ team are desperate to finish third in Group B as it will see them remain involved in Europe even after Christmas via the Europa League.

