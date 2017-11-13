XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/11/2017 - 20:21 GMT

Jupp Heynckes Bemoans Bayern Munich Not Signing Liverpool Target

 




Bayern Munich should have snapped up Liverpool target Timo Werner, Bavarians coach Jupp Heynckes believes.

RB Leipzig moved to sign Werner from Stuttgart in the summer of 2016 for a fee of just €10m and the striker has quickly made a mockery of the low sum by hitting the ground running for last season's Bundesliga runners-up.




Heynckes was recently appointed Bayern Munich coach, succeeding Carlo Ancelotti, and the veteran tactician has not been shy about voicing his view that the Bavarians should have been the ones to sign Werner as they hunt the top German talents.

He told German daily Die Welt: "Bayern should have signed a player like Timo Werner from Stuttgart a few years ago.
 


"He could have learned here very well. You have to reach out for young talents in time", Heynckes added.

Werner, 21, has already found the back of the net 27 times in 40 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig.

His exploits have garnered attention, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp strongly linked with wanting to take him to Anfield.

It remains to be seen if Bayern Munich will enter the fray for Werner if the Reds go knocking on RB Leipzig's door with a big bid in the future.
 