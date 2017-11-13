New West Ham Assistant Reveals Turning Down Five Offers Before Hammers Job

Follow @insidefutbol





New West Ham assistant coach Alan Irvine has revealed he rejected five job offers before saying yes to linking up with David Moyes at the Olympic Stadium.



Moyes is adding to his backroom team following his appointment at West Ham, as he looks to put disappointing spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland behind him.











Former Manchester City and West Ham defender Stuart Pearce has also joined the backroom team, while Billy McKinlay is expected to arrive in the coming days.



Irvine has been out of work since a spell as assistant boss at Norwich City and explained he knocked back five offers before eventually having his head turned by Moyes.





"I’m delighted to be given this opportunity and am really looking forward to the challenge ahead", he told the club's official site.