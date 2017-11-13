New West Ham Assistant Reveals Turning Down Five Offers Before Hammers Job

New West Ham assistant coach Alan Irvine has revealed he rejected five job offers before saying yes to linking up with David Moyes at the Olympic Stadium.
Moyes is adding to his backroom team following his appointment at West Ham, as he looks to put disappointing spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland behind him.
Former Manchester City and West Ham defender Stuart Pearce has also joined the backroom team, while Billy McKinlay is expected to arrive in the coming days.
Irvine has been out of work since a spell as assistant boss at Norwich City and explained he knocked back five offers before eventually having his head turned by Moyes.
"I’m delighted to be given this opportunity and am really looking forward to the challenge ahead", he told the club's official site.
"I obviously know David well from our time together at Preston and Everton, and it was certainly a big attraction to work with him again, as was the thought of coming to a club like West Ham.
"This is the sixth job I have been offered since leaving Norwich at the end of last season – some of which were very attractive – but it’s the first one that has persuaded me to accept, so I hope that says a lot about how excited I am to be here.
"The prospect of working in the Premier League, at a great club, and alongside David, meant that it was an opportunity I couldn’t resist, and I hope that I can now make a positive contribution", Irvine added.
Moyes will be desperate to start his West Ham reign with a win this coming weekend when the Hammers lock horns with Watford at Vicarage Road.
The former Manchester United boss must win over a sceptical fan base, with a number of supporters far from convinced about his appointment.