No Newcastle United Takeover Deal Agreed Yet

Newcastle United have not so far agreed a deal to sell the club, despite talk of a takeover being all but done and set to be announced this week.



Magpies supremo Mike Ashley has been in talks over selling the St. James' Park outfit and PCP Capital Partners have been claimed to have agreed a price after entering a period of due diligence.











But an agreement would still not appear to be cut and dried as, according to the Shields Gazette, talks are still ongoing with potential buyers.



As such, Ashley is facing the prospect that he may enter 2018 still as Newcastle owner, when he had eyed selling up before the new year.





PCP Capital Partners are also claimed to want to complete the purchase of Newcastle before the new year as it would allow funds to be provided for manager Rafael Benitez to spend in the January transfer window.