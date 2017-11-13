Not Just As Player, But Also As A Man – Daniel Sturridge Reveals Affinity Towards Ex-France Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has revealed that he has an affinity towards former France international Nicolas Anelka.



The Frenchman, who was last seen turning out for Indian Super League team Mumbai City as a player-cum-manager in 2015, turned out for several big clubs during his career.











Besides Chelsea, Anelka also played for Paris Saint-German, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City amongst other teams.



And Sturridge, who shared a dressing room with Anelka during his time at Chelsea, said that while growing up, he supported Arsenal, with the 38-year-old being his favourite striker at that time.





The England international went on to add that he received a lot of advice from Anelka, whom he also credits learning footballing tricks from.

“Growing up, I was an Arsenal fan and Anelka was my favourite striker at that time”, Sturridge said on LFC TV.



“So, I have got an affinity to him, not only as a footballer but as a man as well.



“He helped me out and gave me a lot of advice.



“I loved the way he plays the game, he’s so elegant on the pitch – the way he runs, the way he passes the ball and the way he used to chop the defenders, which is something I’ve taught from him.



“He’s probably the best player I’ve seen faking to shoot in order to create a yard, which in the box is everything for a striker.



“He could run past people and score goals, he could create goals, he could do everything.”



Anelka, who won the Premier League and the FA Cup with both Arsenal and Chelsea, also helped Real Madrid the win the Champions League in the 1999/00 campaign.

