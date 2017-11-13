This Is Difference Between Sadio Mane And Mohamed Salah – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie has explained the difference between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s playing styles.



Mane, who was Liverpool’s top goalscorer in the Premier League last season with Philippe Coutinho, started the current campaign in great fashion as well, scoring in the Reds’ first three league games.











But suspension and injuries meant he missed several games this term, although he marked his return against West Ham earlier in the month by providing two assists.



On the other hand, Salah has been in great form since joining Liverpool from Roma in the summer.





The Egyptian has already scored 12 goals for the Merseyside giants and is currently the club’s leading goalscorer in the ongoing campaign.

And Gillespie stated that while both have plenty of pace at their disposal, Salah is more industrial and no-frills compared to Mane’s flamboyant style of play.



“One thing the defenders hate is guys, who have got pace”, he said on LFC TV, while discussing Mane and Salah’s playing styles.



“And both of them have pace in abundance.



“When you compare the two, Mane has got all the tricks and he can go past people quite easily with trickery as much as pace.



“But Salah is no-frills, he’s a no-nonsense kind of a player and he knows what he’s good at.



“He could easily have had 20 goals this season already, he has missed a few chances.”



Mane set up both Salah’s goals during Liverpool’s 4-1 win at West Ham before the international break.

