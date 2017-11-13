XRegister
13/11/2017 - 14:37 GMT

We Loved Playing For Stoke City – Former Striker On Himself And Ex-Team-Mate

 




James Beattie says himself and Matthew Etherington loved their time at Stoke City.

The Potters swooped to snap up striker Beattie from Sheffield United in the winter 2009 transfer window, forking out around the £3.5m for his services.




Etherington arrived in the same transfer window, the wide-man joining Stoke from West Ham United for a fee in the region of 2009.

Beattie remained at Stoke until the summer of 2010, at which point he headed north of the border to join Scottish giants Rangers.
 


Etherington finished his career at Stoke, remaining with the Potters until 2014; he retired from football in December 2014, months after being released by Stoke.

During a discussion over who Stoke's best signings in January transfer windows have been, Beattie and Etherington were both put forward by a Potters fan and the former striker, who is now first team coach at Middlesbrough, was quick to express his delight at having played for the Potters.

Beattie wrote on Twitter: "I am sure I speak for Matthew Etherington as well, we were delighted to contribute.

"Loved playing for Stoke City."
 