Barcelona Planning To Meet Liverpool This Month To Finalise Philippe Coutinho Deal

Barcelona want a meeting with Liverpool at the end of the month to thrash out a deal for Philippe Coutinho, it has been claimed.



Coutinho was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer, with the Catalan giants putting forward three bids for the Brazilian.











But the Reds knocked back all the bids and Coutinho had to stay put at Anfield, despite the attacking midfielder submitting a transfer request.



However, Barcelona have still not given up hope of signing Coutinho this season as it is believed that they are keen to snap him up during the winter transfer window.





And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are planning a trip to England later this month to meet Liverpool and finalise a deal for Coutinho.

It seems Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is keen to sign Coutinho as soon as possible so that the 25-year-old settles down quickly, should he join the club in January.



Coutinho has made nine appearances in all competitions for Liverpool in the present campaign, scoring four times and setting up four goals.

