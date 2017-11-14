XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/11/2017 - 20:13 GMT

Barcelona Planning To Meet Liverpool This Month To Finalise Philippe Coutinho Deal

 




Barcelona want a meeting with Liverpool at the end of the month to thrash out a deal for Philippe Coutinho, it has been claimed.

Coutinho was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer, with the Catalan giants putting forward three bids for the Brazilian.




But the Reds knocked back all the bids and Coutinho had to stay put at Anfield, despite the attacking midfielder submitting a transfer request.

However, Barcelona have still not given up hope of signing Coutinho this season as it is believed that they are keen to snap him up during the winter transfer window.
 


And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are planning a trip to England later this month to meet Liverpool and finalise a deal for Coutinho.

It seems Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is keen to sign Coutinho as soon as possible so that the 25-year-old settles down quickly, should he join the club in January.

Coutinho has made nine appearances in all competitions for Liverpool in the present campaign, scoring four times and setting up four goals.
 