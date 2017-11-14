I Believe Leon Goretzka – Schalke Deal-Maker On Arsenal and Liverpool Target’s No-Decision Stance

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says that he believes Arsenal and Liverpool target Leon Goretzka when he says he has not yet taken a firm decision on his future.



In-demand Goretzka is out of contract at Schalke at the end of the season and several clubs are eyeing the opportunity to take him away from the Ruhr giants.











Schalke are continuing to try to convince the attacking midfielder to sign a new contract however and Heidel insists he believes Goretzka when he says he has not yet decided what to do.



Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona are also keen on Goretzka.





Speaking at a RevierSport event, Heidel said: "I trust Leon when he says that he has not yet taken a final decision."