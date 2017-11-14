Leeds United Won’t Get Extra Benefit If Lewis Cook Makes England Bow

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are unlikely to make further profit if Lewis Cook makes his senior England debut against Brazil tonight, it has been claimed.



The midfielder, who joined Bournemouth from Leeds for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2016, was added by England manager Gareth Southgate to his squad for the friendly at Wembley and is on the bench.







It is believed that a fee in the region of £6m was agreed between Leeds and Bournemouth for Cook, with the deal potentially rising to £10m with add-ons.



However, according to the Bournemouth Echo, there is no provision in the contract for Leeds to receive a payment should the 20-year-old play for the senior England team.





Cook, who has clocked up 550 minutes over six appearances in all competitions for the Cherries in the present campaign, was the captain of England Under-20s’ World Cup winning team in the summer.

It may be seen as a mistake on the part of the Whites if they have not included a bonus clause to be triggered when Cook makes his senior England bow.



The youngster is a product of Leeds’ youth system and has represented England up to Under-21 level.



Cook, whose present contract with Bournemouth runs until 2020, has thus far turned out 15 times for the Premier League outfit.

