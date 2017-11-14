Liverpool Star Not Giving Up Hope Of Closing Gap To Man City

Follow @insidefutbol





Roberto Firmino has revealed that he has not given up hope of Liverpool closing the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.



It seems the Citizens are the team to beat in the Premier League this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side currently being eight points clear at the top of the table.











Manchester City, who have won 15 games on the trot in all competitions, blew aside Liverpool 5-0 in a league meeting at the Etihad Stadium in September.



The Reds presently find themselves fifth in the standings with 19 points from 11 games, 12 adrift of Manchester City.





However, with plenty of games still left to be played for this season, Firmino is hopeful about Liverpool closing in on the league leaders.

“They’ve started this season very well, they’ve been playing well and very few times they’ve lost points”, he said on LFC TV.



“Unfortunately we’ve had a few slip-ups and lost a few points, but the season is very long, there are many points available and hopefully we’ll do our best to get closer to them.”



Liverpool, who headed into the international break on the back of a 4-1 win over West Ham United, are next up against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

