Manchester City Have Promising Paris Saint-Germain Pair On Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain duo Yacine Adli and Claudio Gomes, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.



The pair are yet to make their senior PSG debuts and have been playing for the Under-19s in the current campaign.











PSG are wary of seeing Adli and Gomes leave the club, especially after losing two of their promising youth players in the shape of Dan-Axel Zagadou and Mahamadou Dembele in the summer.



Besides Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also been credited with showing interest in Adli, who is claimed to have a soft spot for the Catalan giants.





On the other hand, Gomes’ future at PSG is also uncertain and it is believed that the starlet may be swayed by the Citizens’ lucrative pay-package.

It remains to be seen if PSG manage to hold onto their prized assets, with the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona eyeing them.



Adli and Gomes have represented France up to Under-17 and Under-18 level respectively.

