XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/11/2017 - 22:01 GMT

Playing In Champions League Very Emotional Admits Liverpool Star

 




Roberto Firmino has admitted that it is very emotional for Liverpool to play in the Champions League, with the forward vowing that his side will fight until the end.

The Reds, who finished fourth in the Premier League last season, beat Hoffenheim in the playoff round to book their place in the group stage of the Champions League, their first appearance in the continental competition since the 2014/15 campaign.




Jurgen Klopp’s team presently find themselves at the top of Group E with eight points from four games and are looking likely to progress to the knockout rounds of the tournament.

And Firmino, who is playing in the Champions League for the first time in his career, explained that it is an honour for him to feature in each game of the continental competition.
 


“Of course the Champions League is a dream for me and the rest of the team to compete in”, the Brazilian said on LFC TV.

“We fought hard last season to be in the competition, and it’s an honour to play each game.

“It’s very emotional to play in and we’ll fight until the end.”

Liverpool’s next game in the Champions League is against Sevilla away on 21st November, with the Merseyside giants scheduled to face Spartak Moscow at Anfield in their final group stage game in early December.
 