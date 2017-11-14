Playing In Champions League Very Emotional Admits Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Roberto Firmino has admitted that it is very emotional for Liverpool to play in the Champions League, with the forward vowing that his side will fight until the end.



The Reds, who finished fourth in the Premier League last season, beat Hoffenheim in the playoff round to book their place in the group stage of the Champions League, their first appearance in the continental competition since the 2014/15 campaign.











Jurgen Klopp’s team presently find themselves at the top of Group E with eight points from four games and are looking likely to progress to the knockout rounds of the tournament.



And Firmino, who is playing in the Champions League for the first time in his career, explained that it is an honour for him to feature in each game of the continental competition.





“Of course the Champions League is a dream for me and the rest of the team to compete in”, the Brazilian said on LFC TV.

“We fought hard last season to be in the competition, and it’s an honour to play each game.



“It’s very emotional to play in and we’ll fight until the end.”



Liverpool’s next game in the Champions League is against Sevilla away on 21st November, with the Merseyside giants scheduled to face Spartak Moscow at Anfield in their final group stage game in early December.

