06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/11/2017 - 21:38 GMT

Agent of Newcastle Linked Lewis Holtby Pessimistic On January Move

 




Lewis Holtby, who has been linked with Newcastle United, is likely to see out his contract at Hamburg despite having been left unhappy at being refused the chance to keep match sharp with the Under-21s.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was linked with Newcastle in the summer transfer window and is out of contract at Hamburg at the end of the season.




Holtby has made seven appearances in the Bundesliga so far this term, but only managed 28 minutes over the last four league games and wanted to keep sharp with the youngsters.

"We asked a couple of weeks ago if Lewis could play in the Under-21s", the midfielder's agent Marcus Noack told German daily Bild.
 


"Lewis has always behaved correctly and Hamburg's decision is at least worthy of discussion even if it ends in a win-win situation for both sides", he added.

With the January transfer window approaching it has been speculated Hamburg could sell Holtby in the new year.

But Noack is operating under the impression that Holtby will remain at the Bundesliga side until next summer, when his contract runs out, with Hamburg giving no hint of selling.

"I am assuming that Lewis will fulfil his contract with Hamburg and there are no signs from the club that he should leave earlier, and I am sure that the club will need him over the course of the season to bring his qualities to bear."

Hamburg have endured a poor start to the new Bundesliga campaign and sit just one place and two points outside the bottom three, having taken just ten points from eleven games.
 