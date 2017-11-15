Agent of Newcastle Linked Lewis Holtby Pessimistic On January Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Lewis Holtby, who has been linked with Newcastle United, is likely to see out his contract at Hamburg despite having been left unhappy at being refused the chance to keep match sharp with the Under-21s.



The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was linked with Newcastle in the summer transfer window and is out of contract at Hamburg at the end of the season.











Holtby has made seven appearances in the Bundesliga so far this term, but only managed 28 minutes over the last four league games and wanted to keep sharp with the youngsters.



"We asked a couple of weeks ago if Lewis could play in the Under-21s", the midfielder's agent Marcus Noack told German daily Bild.





"Lewis has always behaved correctly and Hamburg's decision is at least worthy of discussion even if it ends in a win-win situation for both sides", he added.