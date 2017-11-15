Andrea Radrizzani Building Leeds On Solid Foundations Feels Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough forward John Hendrie thinks Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani is building the club on solid foundations, with the supporters also reacting in a positive manner.



The Italian businessman completed the takeover of Leeds in the summer and appointed Thomas Christiansen as the club’s new head coach in place of the outgoing Garry Monk.











Radrizzani also purchased back Elland Road and made a series of off the pitch appointments leading to perceptions of a club progressing, despite their recent struggles on the pitch.



Elland Road has been rocking in the present campaign and Hendrie expects the same when Middlesbrough, led by Monk, come to town at the weekend.





The 54-year-old, who feels the fans are reacting positively to the way Radrizzani is running Leeds, thinks there is added spice in Sunday’s game due to the involvement of Monk.

“It will be buzzing”, Hendrie said on Leeds’ official site, when asked how much he is looking forward to the Middlesbrough game.



“The atmosphere will be electric and there is more added spice with Garry Monk coming back into town and I’m sure everyone will be looking forward to it.



“Middlesbrough have sold their allocation too.



“The crowds at Elland Road have been excellent this season, the owner has come in and put his money where his mouth is.



“He is building the club on solid foundations and has shown his intentions and the supporters have reacted in a positive manner.



“It is all positive, it is a shame the results have gone how they have over recent weeks for Leeds, but everyone must remember, it is a marathon, not a sprint in the Championship.”



Leeds are currently 10th in the Championship table with 23 points from 16 games, five places and three points adrift of Middlesbrough.

