Antonio Conte Not Thinking of Italy Return Says Former Juventus Supremo

Former Juventus managing director Luciano Moggi has insisted that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte won’t even consider taking up the Italy national team job again.



Conte earned huge praise during his two-year stint at Italy head coach when he led a limited Azzurri side to the quarter-finals of the European Championship in the summer of 2016.











He took up the Chelsea manager’s job last year and won the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge and added one more feather to his coaching cap.



There have been rumours of discontent behind the scenes at Chelsea with suggestions that he could leave the club at the end of the season but Moggi stressed that Conte is not going to return to the Italy job.





He admits that a move to AC Milan could be on the horizon for the current Chelsea boss next year.

Moggi told Tutto Mercato when asked about Italy potentially re-appointing the Chelsea boss: “Conte is not thinking about us, next season he could go to Milan.



“For the national team I like [Carlo] Ancelotti or [Fabio] Capello, but the decision is in the hands of the people who are responsible for the results we have seen.”



Following Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades, Gian Piero Ventura confirmed he does intend to resign from his post as head coach after the playoff exit against Sweden at the San Siro on Monday night.

