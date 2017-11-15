XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/11/2017 - 10:30 GMT

Antonio Conte Not Thinking of Italy Return Says Former Juventus Supremo

 




Former Juventus managing director Luciano Moggi has insisted that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte won’t even consider taking up the Italy national team job again.

Conte earned huge praise during his two-year stint at Italy head coach when he led a limited Azzurri side to the quarter-finals of the European Championship in the summer of 2016.




He took up the Chelsea manager’s job last year and won the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge and added one more feather to his coaching cap.

There have been rumours of discontent behind the scenes at Chelsea with suggestions that he could leave the club at the end of the season but Moggi stressed that Conte is not going to return to the Italy job.
 


He admits that a move to AC Milan could be on the horizon for the current Chelsea boss next year.  

Moggi told Tutto Mercato when asked about Italy potentially re-appointing the Chelsea boss: “Conte is not thinking about us, next season he could go to Milan.

“For the national team I like [Carlo] Ancelotti or [Fabio] Capello, but the decision is in the hands of the people who are responsible for the results we have seen.”

Following Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades, Gian Piero Ventura confirmed he does intend to resign from his post as head coach after the playoff exit against Sweden at the San Siro on Monday night.
 