06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/11/2017 - 15:28 GMT

Better Defenders At Borussia Dortmund Saved Jurgen Klopp – Former Liverpool Star

 




Ex-Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer is of the opinion that Jurgen Klopp had a better defence at his disposal during his time at Borussia Dortmund than he has currently on Merseyside.

Klopp has failed to address Liverpool’s problems at the back since taking charge of the club in October 2015, with the Reds guilty of having a poor defensive record under the German.




Although Liverpool are a force to reckon with while going forward, they have conceded far too many soft goals during Klopp’s time at Anfield, despite him having four transfer windows to add to his defence.

And McAteer, who feels Klopp had a similar attacking playing style at Dortmund too, said that the 50-year-old’s saving grace back in Germany was that he had a better set of defenders than he presently possesses at Liverpool.
 


“I think what Jurgen has done in his career is always manage the same way”, he said on Betsafe.

“He’s a very offensive coach, he likes to score a lot of goals and he likes to attack.

“He got Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League final playing that way.

“But what he did have at Dortmund was a better back-five than what he has at Liverpool at the moment – that was probably his saving grace.”

Liverpool have conceded 17 goals in 11 Premier League games this season, with only five teams having a poorer defensive record in the division.
 