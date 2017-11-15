XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/11/2017 - 15:02 GMT

Celtic Set To Encounter Reluctant Sellers In Centre-Back Chase As Manager Indicates No-Deal Preference

 




Reading manager Jaap Stam has played down talk of a January move for defender Liam Moore to Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers is expected to invest money in his Celtic squad in January and signing a central defender is believed to be his priority for the winter window.




And there is speculation that the Celtic manager has identified Moore as his top target for the January window and is keen to snare him away from the Championship club.

Stam admits that interest from a club of Celtic’s stature is not unnatural as Moore has the ability to make that jump, but he indicated he is not keen to sell one of his best players at Reading in the middle of the season.
 


The Reading manager said in a press conference: “If you want to build a club and go somewhere you are not going to sell your best players.  

“If he has been mentioned, I can understand as he has the ability to step up.”

Moore, who joined Reading from Leicester last year, has a contract until 2021 with the Royals.

He has turned in 64 appearances for the club since his arrival at the Madejski Stadium.
 