Graeme Murty Not Thinking About Next Rangers Manager

Graeme Murty has revealed that he is not thinking about who will become Rangers’ next manager, with the interim boss insisting that he will continue doing his job properly until told otherwise.



The Under-20s boss stepped into the role of first team manager on an interim basis for the second time this year after Rangers decided to sack Pedro Caixinha at the end of October.











Rangers have played two games under Murty’s tutelage, winning both; the Light Blues beat Hearts 3-1 before thrashing Partick Thistle 3-0 before the international break.



The Scottish giants confirmed last week that they are in no rush to appoint a new manager and that they will continue to accept applications for the post until the end of this week.





And Murty, who took charge of Rangers temporarily in similar circumstances in March after the departure of Mark Warburton, explained that he will continue doing his job without thinking about who will sit in the Ibrox hot-seat next.

“Not really”, he said on Rangers TV, when asked if being charge of the club this weekend gives him some kind of stability for the week.



“I’m still quite relaxed about it to be honest.



“I don’t worry about things that I can’t affect.



“If someone comes in tomorrow then they come in tomorrow.



“My job is to prep, plan and do the work properly.



“I think the players should consider it in that way as well because they have make sure they maintain in their readiness for whoever comes into the hot-seat.”



The likes of Ante Postecoglu and Derek McInnes have been linked with taking charge of Rangers, who will next face Hamilton Academical on Saturday.

