06 October 2016

15/11/2017 - 10:36 GMT

Had To Show Coach He Could Count On Me – Arsenal Star Pleased With International Display

 




Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has expressed his delight after finally performing in a big game for France last night.

The Frenchman has not been a regular for France despite his goalscoring feats at Lyon over the last few years and a move to Arsenal last summer didn’t bring much luck too.




However, the striker was on the mark for France last night when he scored a brace in France’s 2-2 draw against Germany in an international friendly at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

Before last night Lacazette had only one goal to his name in 15 appearances for his national team and the striker was delighted to prove his quality to France coach Didier Deschamps.
 


He admits that it has not been an easy ride for him with France but he is pleased to perform and score in a big game for Les Bleus.  

Lacazette told French broadcaster TF1: “I wanted to show the coach that he could count on me.

“Nothing has come easy to me but I wanted to seize my chance by playing well in a big game.”

It remains to be seen whether Arsene Wenger is prepared to throw in Lacazette from the start for Arsenal against Tottenham in the north London derby this weekend.
 