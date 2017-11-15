I’ve Got To Earn Spain Call-up, Arsenal Loanee Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal loanee Lucas Perez has not lost hope of returning to the Spain national team despite his struggles in recent seasons.



Perez rejoined Deportivo La Coruna on loan last summer following a disastrous stint at Arsenal where he struggled to get any sort of game time in order to impress in England.











He has been playing regular football since his return to Spain and the 29-year-old has netted three goals in his last five league appearances, which has led to calls for Perez to play for Spain.



However, the striker stressed that any chance of playing for Spain needs to be earned and he is optimistic about getting one in the near future as the national team coach Julen Lopetegui has handed out opportunities to consistent performers.





The 29-year-old striker told El Ideal Gallego: “The call must be earned.

“Lopetegui is giving opportunities to players who are doing well and I hope to do the same.”



Despite his horrendous one-season stint at Arsenal, Perez has been a consistent performer in Spain and has 27 goals in 67 La Liga appearances thus far.

