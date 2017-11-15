Leeds United Admirers of Sheffield Wednesday Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United remain keen on Sheffield Wednesday forward George Hirst, but were unwilling to meet the Owls' asking price last summer.



The 18-year-old has continued to be linked with a switch away from Hillsborough and Sheffield Wednesday's resolve could be tested in the January transfer window.











Premier League sides are alive to Hirst's potential, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the forward continues to be a player Leeds are keen on.



However, with the Whites having been unwilling to pay the Owls' asking price last summer, it is unclear whether they would splash the cash in the new year for Hirst.





Hirst came through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and made his senior debut for the club in the EFL Cup against Cambridge United.