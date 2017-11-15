XRegister
06 October 2016

15/11/2017 - 16:10 GMT

15/11/2017 - 16:10 GMT

Leeds United's Youngster Signing First Step In Wider Strategic Move

 




Leeds United's capture of 16-year-old Ryan Edmondson from York City is just the first move in a plan to snap up further youngsters from within Yorkshire and the UK.

The Whites announced the signing of Edmondson from York on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee and the forward has signed a contract with the Championship club until the summer of 2020.




Leeds claimed that Edmondson turned down offers from rival clubs in order to head to Elland Road, where he will link up with Mark Jackson's Under-18s and Carlos Corberan's Under-23 group.

The move is simply the club's opening play in increasing the number of home-grown talents in the youth ranks, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


Leeds have a plan to increase recruitment from not just within Yorkshire, but also the UK as a whole.

The club have added to their Under-23 group with a number of foreign players and have faced accusations of the side losing their identity.

Edmondson meanwhile made his senior York debut last month in a win over Brackley.

The forward is a boyhood Leeds fan.
 