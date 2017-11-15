XRegister
15/11/2017 - 10:40 GMT

Liverpool Star Admits “Incredible Joy” At International Appearance

 




Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno has expressed his delight at returning to the Spain team, but is not yet eyeing the World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old left-back came on at the break in Spain’s 3-3 draw against Russia last night, which turned out to be his first appearance in national team colours in three years.




After struggling to impress at Liverpool last season, Moreno has been more of a regular for the Reds this term and it led to his call to the Spain set-up after a long gap.

And Moreno conceded it was a brilliant feeling to again play for Spain after a gap of three years and he is keen to continue in the same form for the time being.
 


The defender was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS: “It was like my second debut.  

“After three years of absence, being able to return is a source of immense pride and incredible joy for me.

“We are here, I played and I am very happy to continue in this happy moment.”

Moreno has thrown his hat into the ring for a place in the Spain squad for next summer’s World Cup but he is not yet looking that far into the future for the moment.

He is prepared to work for the team but admits that the final decision rests with the Spain head coach Julen Lopetegui.

“That’s [World Cup] four months from now and in football anything can happen in 24 hours.

“But the most important thing is to be mentally in sync with the team and listen to what they are saying about you.

“Lopetegui is the one who decides on the final list [for the World Cup].”
 