Rangers Youngster Can Feel Benefits Of Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers teenager Robby McCrorie believes he has hugely benefitted from his loan spell at Berwick Rangers.



The young goalkeeper, who joined the Black and Gold on a season-long loan deal in the summer, has thus far made seven appearances in all competitions for the Scottish League Two outfit.











McCrorie is a product of Rangers’ youth system, but he is yet to make his first team debut for the Gers.



With Wes Foderingham and Jak Alnwick currently being ahead of him in the pecking order at Ibrox, the 19-year-old joined Berwick Rangers in search of regular playing time.





And McCrorie, who insisted that he has profited from playing first-team football on a weekly basis at Berwick Rangers, explained there is extra motivation for him at Sheffield Park due to the Scottish League Two club’s desire to finish as high as possible.

“It’s been really good for me”, he told Rangers’ official site.



“Over the last year or so it’s been on my mind to get out on loan, and I can feel the big benefit it has had on me personally with the experience I’ve had so far.



“You want the three points and to finish as high up in the league as possible to try and get promotion.



“It’s that extra motivation for me and being part of a team that has a real willingness to win.



“Even at Berwick, there are a lot of players who are technically good and have maybe been at a higher level before, and this is now them coming to the end of their career.



“But you can see the quality that is there, and when you look at League Two and League One, there probably isn’t much of a difference between the standards.



“I get worked every week and there are a lot of new challenges for myself.”



Berwick Rangers, who are currently sixth in the league, will face Rangers in Steven Notman’s testimonial tonight.

