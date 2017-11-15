XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/11/2017 - 15:11 GMT

Virgil van Dijk Is Focused – Southampton Boss Not Worried Ahead of Liverpool Visit

 




Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino is not worried about Virgil van Dijk ahead of visiting Liverpool at the weekend.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and he even reportedly agreed a move to Merseyside before the Reds had to publicly apologise to Southampton for illegally tapping up the defender.




Van Dijk even slapped in a transfer request and accused the Saints of trying to stall his career in order to force his way out, but the club remained firm in their stance of not selling the Dutchman.

The defender returned to the fold after the transfer window and has started Southampton’s last five Premier League games, again becoming a key player for the club.
 


The talk around his future at the club has again been reignited ahead of Southampton’s visit to Anfield on Saturday, but Pellegrino is not worried about Van Dijk’s state of mind ahead of playing against Liverpool, the club he wanted to join last summer.  

The Southampton boss was quoted as saying by the Press Association: "I don't think it will be difficult because Virgil knows he is focused 100% on our team and is training well.

“He wants to improve his performances.

“Obviously he was injured and didn't play games."

A January move to Liverpool has been mooted but Southampton could be unlikely to sell Van Dijk in the middle of the season.
 