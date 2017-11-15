XRegister
X
15/11/2017 - 11:11 GMT

West Ham Defender On AC Milan Radar Ahead Of January Window

 




West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna has emerged as a potential target for AC Milan for the January transfer window.

The Serie A giants were the biggest spenders in Italy last summer as they carried out an overhaul of their squad following huge Chinese investment into the club earlier in the year.




However, results have not been up to the mark and the Rossoneri are seventh in the league table despite their heavy spending during the last transfer window.

AC Milan have plans to sign more players in the winter window but the club have no intention of spending big again in the middle of the season and are looking at low cost options.
 


Leonardo Bonucci has struggled following his high profile move to the San Siro from Juventus and reinforcing their defence is a key part of their plans for January.  

And according to Corriere dello Sport, West Ham defender Ogbonna is one of the players AC Milan have been closely looking at before the winter window opens in the new year.

A former Juventus man, he has not been a regular for West Ham this season and it is unclear whether new manager David Moyes is keen to use his experience for the Hammers rearguard.

The new West Ham boss may be unlikely to allow Ogbonna to leave in January unless he finds a suitable replacement for him.

Watford attacker Stefano Okaka is also believed to be on AC Milan’s radar.
 