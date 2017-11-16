XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/11/2017 - 15:10 GMT

Arsenal Not Underdogs Against Tottenham, Arsene Wenger Insists

 




Arsene Wenger does not believe Arsenal are the underdogs going into the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

For more than two decades, Arsenal were the dominant team around the Seven Sisters Road area, with Tottenham only managing to land a few blows here and there with a few derby wins.




However, the tide started turning a couple of years ago and Tottenham finished above Arsenal for the first time during Wenger’s reign last season and are believed to be the team on the up.

While only four points separate the two teams in the league table, Tottenham are the ones who are being backed to challenge for the title, with Arsenal not widely thought to be challengers.
 


Wenger admits that the north London derby is one of his most anticipated games and has conceded that his team need to win at home this weekend to make sure they keep pace with teams above them.  

And he stressed that despite Tottenham’s recent rise, Arsenal are no mugs going into the big game on Saturday despite their recent form.

He said in a press conference: “It’s one of the fixtures I look forward to. We want to win.

“In the table we need to make some ground up on the top teams. At home we have been strong.”

Asked if the Gunners are the underdogs on Saturday, Wenger said: “No. Not at all.

“Spurs are a good side, but we have the quality.”
 